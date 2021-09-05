CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

UTV crash leaves man dead in Kilgore

By Rachel Fabbi
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
KILGORE, Idaho (KIFI)- A Rexburg man driving a Polaris RZR was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say they responded to the area of Cottonwood Loop Rd. near Camas Rd. in Kilgore about 4:06 p.m. Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Rexburg resident Cody Hansen was driving north on Cottonwood Loop Rd in a 2017 Polaris RZR. Meanwhile, James Kruse, 76, of Salt Lake City, was driving south on Cottonwood Loop Rd. in a 1963 Dodge Power Wagon.

The roadway was not paved and visibility was reduced due to blowing dust. Hansen's RZR crossed the center of the road and collided head-on with the Dodge.

Hansen, who was wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Kruse was not transported.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Forest Service, Clark County Sheriff's Office, and Clark County EMS.

