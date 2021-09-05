CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Letter: Unions take lead on safety

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday marks the 127th year Labor Day as a national holiday. The labor movement was founded on the idea that an injury to one is an injury to all. There are 14.25 million union members in the United States. Many will join parades and other events planned by the union labor around the country to mark Labor Day including in Omaha.

#Labor Day
EducationObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Safety paramount during pandemic

I know everyone cares about doing the right thing for our children and schools, but unfortunately the right health and safety practices are being negatively influenced by people's need and secondary gain to show they care about other important freedoms and rights. I understand these are difficult issues to dissect and separate, but I urge you to stay true to the PA School Health and Safety Plan requirements such as implementing prevention and mitigation policies in line with the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and maintaining the health and safety of all students, educators, and staff. Let the people know that you care about all issues and that the health and safety of everyone is paramount during a pandemic.
Kelso, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Benefits of safety far outweigh the risks

The people refusing to wear masks and and get vaccinations are being selfish at their own and the risk of others. There has been no evidence of risk for the millions of people who got vaccinated, yet the news is full of deaths and hospitals filled to capacity with COVID cases.
Kennewick, WAKEPR

Leaders send open letter pleading community to take safety precautions against COVID-19

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — In an open letter to the community, officials say COVID-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate and are now pleading with the public to help stop the spread. "We strongly believe that these are actions that are absolutely necessary for our community to take in order to get off that , you know highest rates in four states, or highest rates in the state list. So, nobody wants to be number one when it comes to those types of statistics," said Carol Moser, executive director at Greater Columbia Accountable Community of Health.
KidsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vote for politicians who make children’s safety a priority

Regarding “US COVID cases among children have surged to one of its highest rates of the pandemic. Experts warn it may get worse” (Aug. 25): At this time, my grandchildren, too young to be vaccinated, are at risk because their school district refuses to enforce masks and social distancing, despite recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Social SecurityVoice News

Letter to the editor: Sept. 8

Well the wheat has been harvested, the hay has been baled and the yellow school buses are running, another Labor Day holiday has come upon us. Please take a moment to think about our workers everywhere who make our country great. There’s a lot of technology that in some ways...
Buffalo, NYdailycoffeenews.com

Buffalo-Area Workers Leading Starbucks Unionization Effort

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, New York, are leading a unionization effort under the name Starbucks Workers United (Twitter profile). Workers from three stores have filed petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to hold elections for union representation. Presently, none of Starbucks’ more than 8,000 company-operated stores in the United...
Labor Issuesbloomberglaw.com

What to Know About Workers, Unions, and Covid-19 Safety Issues

Employers and employees remain legitimately concerned about health and safety as Covid-19 variants continue to wreak havoc on workplaces around the country. Employers trying to keep their businesses operating are challenged by the difficult task of complying with ever-changing health and safety laws, regulations, and guidance. Employees often believe their...
Labor IssuesRichmond.com

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

When negotiations failed to produce a new contract at a Volvo plant in Virginia this spring, its 2,900 workers went on strike. The company soon dangled what looked like a tempting offer — at least to the United Auto Workers local leaders who recommended it to their members: Pay raises. Signing bonuses. Lower-priced health care.
Beaver County Times

Letter: Anti-union column full of propaganda

Hunter Tower’s op-ed on Aug. 29 about teachers’ unions is classic propaganda, full of overcharged language and overstated claims based on scant and distorted facts. Tower charges union leaders with pulling a “scam” and casts our teacher-members as “compliant children” who are “used as pawns.” Anyone joining the Freedom Foundation in their phony uproar, those are the ones being used as pawns.
Congress & CourtsAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Thanks to Dornink for support of public safety efforts

Thank you to Gene Dornink for supporting police officers and public safety efforts during the legislative session. On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say thank you to Sen. Gene Dornink for his steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.
Texas StateSeacoast Online

Letter: Land of the free takes big hit in Texas

The state of Texas has passed a law that encourages one sector of the community to spy on their neighbors. It goes further, awarding a $10,000 bounty for information leading to a conviction for a petty crime, that petty crime being to dispense information to another citizen that would assist them in crossing a state line to obtain a service legal in another state. The bounty is to be paid by the party being spied upon, not by the state itself. That law has been allowed to stand by a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court in a midnight decision to decline to grant an emergency stay in light of the fact that the law is clearly and intentionally in violation of 50 years of Supreme Court precedent, doing so on procedural grounds without comment on the merits of the case, leaving that for another day. To date, the case has not been heard by a lower court as the hearing in which it was to be argued was cancelled.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.

