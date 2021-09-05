Letter: Unions take lead on safety

The state of Texas has passed a law that encourages one sector of the community to spy on their neighbors. It goes further, awarding a $10,000 bounty for information leading to a conviction for a petty crime, that petty crime being to dispense information to another citizen that would assist them in crossing a state line to obtain a service legal in another state. The bounty is to be paid by the party being spied upon, not by the state itself. That law has been allowed to stand by a 5-4 majority of the Supreme Court in a midnight decision to decline to grant an emergency stay in light of the fact that the law is clearly and intentionally in violation of 50 years of Supreme Court precedent, doing so on procedural grounds without comment on the merits of the case, leaving that for another day. To date, the case has not been heard by a lower court as the hearing in which it was to be argued was cancelled.