Ruben Navarrette: The hard reality of hard work

By RUBEN NAVARRETTE Washington Post
Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

It's America's great paradox. This is the land of immigrants, and yet Americans have never liked immigrants. Today, we don't just have a broken border and a broken system. We also have a broken discourse. It's no wonder we can't solve our immigration problem. We don't even know how to talk about it. This column is one in a series -- written by the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who has covered the issue for 30 years -- taking an honest look at why America's grand promise to take in the "huddled masses" and "wretched refuse" has been so difficult to keep.

SAN DIEGO — In 2021, Labor Day is all about the "three r's": refugees, recalcitrance and resignations. I usually use this holiday to engage in a fourth "r" — reflection about Americans' diminishing work ethic and their growing sense of entitlement. The more education we get, the softer we become. We assume that we'll be able to work half as hard as our parents, and make twice the salary — if not more. There are many jobs that Americans consider beneath us, and we increasingly find the whole concept of work to be a drag.
