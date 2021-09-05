Ruben Navarrette: The hard reality of hard work

We all need money to live and how do we obtain it? We work, of course. I don’t know about you, but I don’t know many people who haven’t complained about their job for one reason or another. They work too many hours, don’t get paid enough, don’t get enough vacation time, or maybe they didn’t get the promotion they felt they deserved. Just like the Dolly Parton song “9 to 5” when she sings “Want to move ahead but the boss won’t seem to let me.” If we think we’ve got it bad now just look at what it was like years ago.