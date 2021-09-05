Ruben Navarrette: The hard reality of hard work
It's America's great paradox. This is the land of immigrants, and yet Americans have never liked immigrants. Today, we don't just have a broken border and a broken system. We also have a broken discourse. It's no wonder we can't solve our immigration problem. We don't even know how to talk about it. This column is one in a series -- written by the grandson of a Mexican immigrant who has covered the issue for 30 years -- taking an honest look at why America's grand promise to take in the "huddled masses" and "wretched refuse" has been so difficult to keep.journalstar.com
