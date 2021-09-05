Brewers place Willy Adames on injured list, recall Tim Lopes

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames.? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers have placed shortstop Willy Adames on the injured list with a left quad strain, per a team announcement. Utility player Tim Lopes has been recalled to take his spot on the active roster.

The move isn’t entirely surprising as Adames has been hampered by this quad issue for a few weeks and left last night’s game early. The club can afford to be cautious, given their 10-game lead in the N.L. Central. The health of Adames in the playoffs is surely more important than his health at the moment, making it perfectly logical for the Brewers to give him some time to rest.

Since coming over to Milwaukee from Tampa in a rare early-season trade, Adames has been a huge reason why the club is so comfortable in the standings right now. Though his line for the Rays this year was a paltry .197/.254/.371, his line as a Brewer is .294/.375/.529, producing a wRC+ of 141 and 3.6 fWAR. The club will surely be focused on making sure his bat is in the lineup come October.

Luis Urias is starting at shortstop today and figures to get the bulk of the playing there in the absence of Adames. In 427 plate appearances this year, Urias is hitting .252/.338/.451, for a wRC+ of 111.

For Lopes, it’s been a bounce-around season for him, as he’s been optioned to the minors a couple times as well as having a couple of stints on the injured list. Because of that, he’s only played five games for the big league team this year. In 84 Triple-A games, he has a slash line of .224/300/.400, while splitting time between second base, third base and the outfield corners.