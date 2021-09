Several Dubuque elementary schools this year are trying out a new curriculum and screening tool that aims to help students hone their social and emotional skills. Irving, Eisenhower, Marshall, Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools are piloting the Second Step curriculum, which strives to teach students about social-emotional competencies such as relationship skills and decision-making. That effort also will include a new screening tool to help educators assess student behaviors so they can better support the children in their classrooms.