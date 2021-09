Need to catch up? Read our previous Riverdale recap here. Riverdale leaned into the creep factor this week with a trio of unsettling vignettes that followed Archie, Betty and Jughead down some very dark roads. Cheryl gets a visit from Minerva on a dark and stormy night, showing her a selection of her latest paintings that set up the episode’s three stories. First, Archie is seeing a new therapist named Dr. Winters about those PTSD nightmares he’s been having. He turns down her recommendation of psychiatric meds, but he seems to like her. Plus, he and his Army buddies have a...