New York City, NY

Scottish Farmers Are Upset With Resurgent Beavers

By Tobias Carroll
 4 days ago
There's a mutual enmity between farmers and beavers. Tim Umphreys/Unsplash

When one thinks of ingenuity in the animal kingdom, the work done by beavers often comes to mind. The dams that beavers create are a constant reminder of what other creatures are capable of — and it’s hard not to find a kinship with other beings that reshape their environment. Unfortunately for some, the way beavers reshape the landscape may not be to liking of certain humans, whose livelihood depended on the landscape being very different. This is an issue in Oregon, for instance, where the work done by these creatures can lead to flooding.

Writing at The New York Times, Stephen Castle has details on another part of the world where beavers are proving contentious: Scotland. As Castle notes, beavers were once native there. Several centuries ago, hunters caused them to become extinct in the region, and they’re only now making a comeback.

Some of that is the result of rewilding initiatives and a controlled re-introduction of beavers to Scotland. Castle writes that some can be attributed to “unauthorized releases of beavers imported privately, mainly from Bavaria or Norway.” One way or another, beavers are back, and some farmers are not thrilled.

And by “not thrilled,” we mean “have sought the ability to legally hunt beavers,” which they have received. The effects of beavers on the environment has also led to the magnificently-named Scottish Beaver Mitigation Scheme, and has prompted conflict between farmers and environmental advocates.

The same characteristics of beavers that have frustrated farmers in Scotland have also led to beavers being used to address drought conditions elsewhere. There are few easy answers here, to the consternation of all sides in the debate.

