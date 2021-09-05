CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 23-16 Victory Against Missouri State

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — The Cowboys flirted with disaster Saturday night, but start the 2021 season off 1-0. Oklahoma State beat FCS Missouri State 23-16 in Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys were favored by nearly 40 points but entered without starting quarterback Spencer Sanders because of COVID protocol. Here are 10 thoughts from a wacky opening night in Stillwater.

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Cowboys#Fcs Missouri State#Covid#Osu#Illingworth Started Hot#Run Game Woes Osu#Shoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Spun

NCAA Has Denied Ohio State Football Transfer’s Waiver

The Ohio State football program has just received some tough transfer-related news. On Thursday, head coach Ryan Day told reporters that the NCAA has denied a transfer waiver for former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, per Ohio State insider Joey Kaufman of the The Columbus Dispatch. If this waiver had been...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Injury Report: Cowboys lost WR, safety down stretch vs Bucs

The Cowboys traded blows with the defending Super Bowl champs and had the lead with just over a minute left but, Dallas didn’t escape Tampa Bay with the result they were seeking after Ryan Succop’s field goal put the Bucs ahead by two points with just two seconds left. However, the Cowboys did escape the contest relatively healthy, with just two players making the post game injury report.
Kansas StateLeavenworth Times

10 things to watch as Kansas State football opens season against Stanford

As Kansas State jumps into the 2021 season Saturday with a trip to Arlington, Texas, to face Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic, there is plenty of intrigue. Rarely have the Wildcats opened the season at a neutral site against a Power Five team. The last time was 2003, when they beat California, 42-28, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

One Question

• If OSU joined the Pac-12 or stayed in the Big 12, which league would they win more titles in over the next ten years?. Until we have a a different coach, I’m not convinced that there will be any more titles over the next ten years. I think it will take a coach who has a new play that could catch a team off guard. If you never do anything new and unexpected, it makes it easier to prepare against you.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders expected to play vs. Tulsa

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders returned to practice this week and is expected to play against Tulsa Saturday, head coach Mike Gundy confirmed on the Orange Power Pod Thursday. "Spencer's looked the same as he's always looked, he's out of protocol and has practiced well this week,"...
Footballpistolsfiringblog.com

Gundy Says Sanders Will Be 'Fine,' 'Thinks' Sanders Is Going to Be Back

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/gundy-says-sanders-will-be-fine-thinks-sanders-is-going-to-be-back/. STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders’ status entering the Cowboys’ game against Tulsa this week isn’t definitive, but Mike Gundy is hopeful. Sanders, Oklahoma State’s quarterback, missed the Pokes’ season-opening win against Missouri State on Saturday because of COVID protocol. Gundy held his weekly media luncheon Monday afternoon in Boone Pickens Stadium. He said he’d prefer to not talk about injuries (COVID was lumped in with that), but he didn’t say one way or the other if Oklahoma State’s quarterback would play Saturday against the Golden Hurricane. “I would rather not talk about any injuries at this time,” Gundy said. “We’re hoping that he’ll be back. I think he’ll be fine, but I really can’t say, one because we never know how those things can turnout. So, I just prefer to not guess one way or the other.” Gundy said there is a “strenuous” reintroduction back into the team after going through COVID protocol. Student-athletes have to pass a few physical tests to determine if the virus left any lingering effects. After Saturday’s game, Gundy said Sanders was out from the middle of last week. In Sanders’ place, sophomore Shane Illingworth complete 55% of his pass attempts for 315 yards and a…
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Star Trace Ford To Miss 2021 Season After Tearing ACL

Star OSU defensive end Trace Ford sustained a torn ACL in practice this week, his mother told The Oklahoman’s Jacob Unruh. He’s expected to miss the entire 2021 season. Ford tore the ACL in his other knee last season and was gearing up for a breakout season. Just two months ago, Gundy highlighted Ford by saying he was “doing great” coming off the injury. They held him out of spring ball but he was competing in the offseason training and ramping up just in time for the start of the year. However, on Saturday night the Cowboy Radio Network reported that he underwent a “minor medical procedure” recently, prompting questions about his status after the game.
Yuma, AZYuma Daily Sun

Martinez sets state record in YC's victory

In typical Yuma Catholic fashion, the Shamrocks’ explosive offense lit up the scoreboard in Friday night’s thumping over SLAM! Nevada. And records were broken in the YC 42-0 victory. Senior wide receiver Mario Martinez dazzled in his performance as he set a new single-game 3A state record with 294 yards on four catches. The previous record was set in 2010 by Josh Weeks’ 288-yards.
Missouri Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Three Things Missouri State Coach Bobby Petrino Said Ahead of Bout With Oklahoma State

Bobby Petrino has had a tumultuous coaching career to this point, hitting the heights of the NFL, but Petrino now resides in Springfield, Missouri coaching the Bears. A former head coach for the Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas and Louisville, Petrino’s latest job is to get Missouri State ready for its game against Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater. Petrino met with reporters Monday afternoon. Here are three takeaways from his media session.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Tulsa Union 2023 Prospect Trent Pierce

Mike Boynton took advantage of the first open football gameday in two years with a few visitors this weekend, and one starts the new week with an offer. Tulsa Union’s Trent Pierce was in Stillwater this weekend and announced an Oklahoma State offer on social media Sunday evening. Who Is...
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

K-State opens 2021 season in All State Kickoff Classic

In one of the more interesting non-conference games to open the 2021 college football season, Kansas State will take on Stanford this Saturday in the Allstate Kickoff Classic inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game – one of just four neutral site matchups featuring two Power 5 teams in the opening weekend – kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown on FS1 with Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call. The game will also be aired nationally on ESPN Radio with coverage from Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Jorge Sedano (analyst) and Mike Peasley (sidelines). As always, the game can be heard across the 39-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. The contest can be heard on 107.9 FM/1420 KJCK AM.
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Spencer Sanders Among Notable Players to Miss Oklahoma State's Season Opener

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/spencer-sanders-to-miss-oklahoma-states-season-opener/. Illingworth will take the reins against Missouri State. Well the rumor was true. One good thing is he won’t get hurt. What is it with our qbs and the virus. Mite need not have the same gf. ar1 September 4, 2021, 9:46pm #4. Like a well...
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St. 23-16

Oklahoma State stopped Missouri State twice on fourth down during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to hold on for a 23-16 victory. The Cowboys botched a kickoff return deep in their own territory after the Bears scored their first touchdown with 3:06 remaining. Missouri State, trailing by seven, had one more chance to tie the game after its late turnover on downs but failed to complete the rally. Oklahoma State backup quarterback Shane Illingworth, who replaced regular starter Spencer Sanders in the team’s season opener, threw for 315 yards and completed 22-of-40 passing attempts in his third career start.

Comments / 0

Community Policy