CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead World Beyond: Jadis is the key to Rick Grimes

By Renee Hansen
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of The Walking Dead universe received surprise crossover news this week. Pollyanna McIntosh, who played Jadis/Anne on The Walking Dead, will be crossing over to the second spinoff series, The Walking Dead World Beyond, for its second and final season. Jadis, who later changed back to her real name...

undeadwalking.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

141K+
Followers
332K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Kang
Person
Chris Hardwick
Person
Pollyanna Mcintosh
Person
Corey Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Crm#Scavengers#Comicbook Com#World Beyond#Rv#Amc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Why The Walking Dead's latest death is more painful than you'd expect

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 spoilers follow. The only thing more remarkable than The Walking Dead surviving for eleven whole seasons is that some of the original survivors are actually still with us. Not many though, mind you. After eleven tough years, the only ones who stuck with this show through thick and thin are Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride AKA Daryl and Carol.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Daryl & Carol Won't Look Anything Like The Walking Dead According to Norman Reedus

As The Walking Dead approaches its end, attention is now turning to the multiple spin off shows that will be taking its place in the near future. We already have Fear The Walking Dead continuing at pace into a nuclear apocalypse scenario, the Rick Grimes spin off is still happening, there is a final season of Walking Dead: World Beyond and then we have Daryl & Carol coming in 2023. Norman Reedus has been talking about the currently untitled spin-off show featuring Reedus' Daryl and Melissa McBride's Carol, and he says that fans should expect it to have a completely different tone to the main show.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Walking Dead: the character who returned worse than ever in season 11

Went back The Walking Dead! The AMC series has already broadcast the first episode of its final season through its streaming service and is already beginning to generate debates with what has been seen. It was the kickoff to close a story that has been on television for more than a decade, a time in which it garnered millions of fans around the world, who watched how Negan showed his darker side again.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: A Familiar Face Returns in Season Eleven Episode Four of AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ “Rendition”

This episode of The Walking Dead reveals what happened to Daryl (Norman Reedus, The Boondock Saints) at the same time of the previous episode that followed the others in the group. As the episode’s plot threads are all centered around the same group of characters in the same location, the episode has to keep the audience interested without the use of lingering tension and cliffhangers, as there are no alternate events to jump to in order to break up the story. That being said, this episode did a decent job of staying interesting, though it was the last few minutes that solidified the potential this plot line has for the rest of the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Alum Bringing Former Character to World Beyond Spinoff

Rick Grimes, is that you? AMC announced Thursday that The Walking Dead alum Pollyanna McIntosh will be reprising her role of Jadis/Anne for the second and final season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (which premieres Sunday, Oct. 3). And in the trailer that the network dropped at the same time, she’s heard saying, “I know that the Civic Republic is the last light of the world. My purpose is to create a new era on this planet. Hope we get to catch up while I’m here.” But to whom is she saying it? Could it be Andrew Lincoln’s character, whom...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Deaths: Every Reapers Victim in "Hunted"

Fear the Reapers! The masked marauders hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim more victims on a grim new episode of The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The enemy troop who murdered Maggie's friends and seized Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before Season 11, terrorized and attacked the survivors on the road to a supply house to end "Acheron: Part 2." Their mission to Meridian detoured, Maggie's group will fight the Reapers: black-clad killers in skull masks hunting human prey with scythes and sickles.
TV SeriesCollider

The Big Bads of 'The Walking Dead,' Ranked

Over the course of 10 years, the characters on the hit AMC drama series The Walking Dead, which recently entered its 11th and final season, have gone through...a lot. Like, an absurd amount of hardship. In addition to fighting off endless herds of walkers, the ever-evolving cast of characters is continuously threatened by other groups trying to secure the same thing: survival.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Walking Dead: Season 12? Has the AMC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the AMC cable channel, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Did the Reapers Really Just Kill [Spoiler]?!?

Warning: The Walking Dead sneak-peek video embedded in this article may be upsetting to some viewers; it certainly was to us, anyway. In the opening moments of Sunday’s episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead (9/8c), we’re taken back to the sneak attack by the merciless Reapers that ended “Acheron, Part II.” (RIP, Roy.) This time, however, we follow Daryl and his faithful companion, Dog, as they try to elude their masked pursuers. As you’ll see in the exclusive preview above, it’s all going pretty well for the dynamic duo — up to a point. Then suddenly, Daryl and a Reaper are engaged...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Charlie Adlard Negan Vs. Rick The Walking Dead Splash Page at Auction

Charlie Adlard originally drew the below page in 2012 as the cover to The Walking Dead #107, but it was instead repurposed by Robert Kirkman as a splash page to The Walking Dead #112 in 2013, as published by Image Comics/Skybound. It is currently up for auction from ComicConnect as part of a lot of original art pages, going under the hammer later today.
TV SeriesComicBook

Josh McDermitt Reacts to Stephanie Reveal on The Walking Dead

"Hi. I'm Stephanie," says the woman who introduces herself as Eugene's girlfriend on The Walking Dead. But is the lonely heart getting catfished? "Acheron: Part 2" ends with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Stephanie (Chelle Ramos) connecting for the first time in person after clicking over the radio in Season 10, where Eugene's long-range radio makes contact with an advanced community called the Commonwealth. General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) grants Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) asylum and citizenship in the united townships of the Commonwealth, and out steps Stephanie. To Eugene's relief, she's real.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Does Rosita die?

Our roster of heroes is dwindling down as the final season of TWD continues. Fans are on pins and needles about who’ll make it out alive, and we know from the past that no one is safe in this zombie wasteland. One of the longest surviving characters so far is Rosita Espinosa. However, despite the show focusing on her in the past, we haven’t seen much of her lately, and fans are wondering if Rosita dies in The Walking Dead Season 11.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walking Dead: Rosita dreams of Abe, will Abraham return for final season?

In the most recent episode of The Walking Dead titled “Hunted,” we saw Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly recover the horses that were lost during the Whisperer war. During this time, Rosita also shared with Carol that she has been having dreams of Abe, and she believes he is trying to communicate something important to her about Alexandria.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: A Punishing New World

"This new world is punishing," hisses Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Texas is an irradiated wasteland after Strand and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) failed to prevent Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched nuclear missile in Season 6, ushering in an explosive ending and a "beginning" — a harsh new reality of surviving nuclear fallout in a world already overrun by the zombified undead. Get a fresh look at the new season before The Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC on October 17.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daryl Sees a Familiar Face in The Walking Dead Sneak Peek

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog reunite with an old friend in a sneak peek from the next episode of The Walking Dead. After surviving the deadly Reaper attack that scatters Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) group on the road to Meridian, a lone wolf Daryl covers himself in walker gore as he's stalked by the red-and-white skull-faced Reaper focused on in Season 11 trailers. It's Dog who picks up a familiar scent in a scene from Season 11 Episode 4, "Rendition," now streaming early on AMC+ ahead of its September 12 airing on AMC.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Embraces Negan-centric Spinoff Idea: 'There Are Still Stories to Be Told'

The end of The Walking Dead may not mean the end of Negan, the (mostly?) reformed villain that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played since Season 6’s finale. “There’ve been things discussed with me and network people,” he tells TVLine. “We’ll see. I mean, Negan could still find his way six feet under [before Season 11 concludes], so that could be a problem unless it’s a prequel. “But there are still stories to be told with Negan,” he adds. “I kind of know how the season has worked itself so far, and we’re cracking open windows here and there that would lend...
TV & VideosComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Gets Engaged

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE. The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints actor, 52, and the National Treasure and Inglourious Basterds actress, 45, met while filming their romantic drama Sky in 2015. The couple went public with their romance in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in November 2018. Reedus and Kruger are famously private about their relationship and their daughter, but the Daryl Dixon actor often takes to Instagram with posts celebrating his partner and their life together. Kruger offered a rare glimpse at their daughter in August 2019, sharing a photo of Reedus and the baby from behind with the caption: "Everything I'll ever need."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Reveals First Final Season Episode Synopses

The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the "epic story" of the Endlings when the Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC in October with its second and final season. A newly revealed synopsis for "Konsekans," the first of a final 10 episodes premiering October 3 on AMC or streaming early on September 26, teases "startling revelations" to start the season picking up where November's "In This Life" left off. Season 2 Episode 2, "Foothold," introduces new characters and new locations in the expanding Walking Dead Universe, where the authoritarian Civic Republic Military has emerged as an existential threat to all survivors of the zombie apocalypse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy