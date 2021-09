Although Charles Oliveira is the current UFC lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier anointed himself the “undisputed world champion.”. Poirier is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Conor McGregor and is considered by many to be the No. 1 lightweight in the world right now. The problem is, he’s not the champion, it’s Oliveira, who defeated Michael Chandler back at UFC 262 to claim the vacant 155lbs title. Remember, Poirier was offered the title fight at UFC 262 against Oliveira but he turned it down to take a trilogy money fight against McGregor. While that decision paid off for Poirier financially as he made a lot more money fighting against McGregor than he would have to fight Oliveira, it still wasn’t the win he needed to earn the UFC 155lbs title.