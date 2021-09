When The Queen’s Gambit was released on Netflix last year, the drama was a must-watch roaring success. Within a few days of the show coming out, people were already addicted to the idea of chess; eBay reported that searches for chess sets were up massively. If you’re one of those people who hopped on the chess train straight away, you might have already explored some of these best chess books. But if you were slower to the party, or if you’re just interested in how there is so much more to this game, then this list of the best chess books has you covered.