CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar wins second badminton gold for India

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's Krishna Nagar won gold in the men's singles SL6 category at the Tokyo Paralympics after defeating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the final on Sunday. This is India's second gold in badminton at these Games. Pramod Bhagat had also won gold in the men's singles SL3 category yesterday.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manoj Sarkar
Person
Lucas Mazur
Person
Krysten Coombs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#The Tokyo Paralympics#F64#Indian#Rio Paralympics#Ias
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Related
SportsNBC Sports

Americans Ryan Crouser, Maggie Ewen crowned Diamond League champions

Seven champions were determined Wednesday on the first of a two-day Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland. The shot put events kicked off the meet and were won by Americans Ryan Crouser and Maggie Ewen. With a season’s best throw of 19.41 meters, Ewen earned not only her first season-ending...
Militaryrand.org

Japan's Potential Acquisition of Ground-Launched Land-Attack Missiles: Implications for the U.S.-Japanese Alliance

In late August 2017, millions of people in northern Japan got a startling, early morning text message. “Missile alert,” it read, before telling people to take cover. North Korea had launched a ballistic missile, which flew over Japan's northern island of Hokkaido before landing in the sea. Two weeks later, North Korea fired another missile through Japanese airspace. Pyongyang's provocations are not the only ones that have been making Japanese policymakers anxious. Although China has been active in the waters and airspace near Japanese territory for a long time, over the last several years, the level and types of activity have increased. In the air, for example, Japanese fighters are scrambling almost twice per day in response to Chinese military aircraft entering Japan's Air Defense Identification Zone.
Garden City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Long Island’s Anastasia Pagonis Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teen swimmer from Long Island overcame the unimaginable and made history at the Paralymic Games in Tokyo. 17-year-old Anastasia Pagonis is blind. But through incredible strength and determination, she made it to this world record moment. Peter Pagonis is smiling ear-to-ear at his home in Garden City. His wife is with their daughter, Anastasia, who’s making history in Tokyo, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday. “She got dealt lemons, and she made lemonade out of it. That’s what I tell everybody all the time, because that’s my daughter,” Pagonis said. Gov. Kathy Hochul gave Anastasia a shoutout for the...
WorldBirmingham Star

Chinese powerlifters win three more golds at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese powerlifters pocketed three golds and one silver in fierce competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here on Friday. During the second day of the powerlifting competition, Chinese young gun Qi Yongkai claimed the gold in men's 59-kg event in his debut at the Paralympics.
Tekoa, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Tekoa’s Susannah Scaroni wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games

Susannah Scaroni is bringing gold back to her hometown of Tekoa. Scaroni, 30, set a Paralympics record Saturday in the women’s 5,000-meter T54, finishing first in 10 minutes, 52.57 seconds. T54 is a disability sport classification for disability athletics in the track and jump events. Despite placing first in the...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: David Smith wins fifth boccia gold

Watch the moment Great Britain's David Smith retained his individual boccia title with a thrilling victory in the BC1 decider in Tokyo to claim his fifth Paralympic medal. REPORT: David Smith retains individual title with thrilling victory. Available to UK users only.
Worldwomensrunning.co.uk

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Sophie Hahn wins gold in the T38 100M

There were golds all round on the track in Tokyo on Saturday night, with Team ParalympicsGB winning both the men’s and women’s T38 100m. — It was defending champion Sophie Hahn who brought it home for the women, crossing the line in 12.43s. The athlete, who has cerebral palsy, managed to hold off Colombia’s Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez, who put in a strong effort against her during the race.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: GB beat USA to win first wheelchair rugby gold

Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games. The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter in Tokyo. Top scorer Jim Roberts,...
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara wins gold

Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with...
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit wins gold, shatters World Record

Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.
Princeton, NJDaily Princetonian

Brad Snyder, PhD candidate at Princeton, wins Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo

A navy veteran and PhD student in the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) has won Princeton’s second gold medal of the summer. Team USA’s Brad Snyder, who had previously won five Paralympic gold medals in swimming, won gold in the men’s triathlon on Friday (ET). He is the first American man to win a gold medal in the event.
SportsOnward State

Penn Stater Shawn Morelli Wins Paralympic Gold Medal In Tokyo

Penn State alumna Shawn Morelli secured a gold medal for Team USA Monday at this year’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Morelli won the Women’s C4 Time Trial with an impressive mark of 39:33.79. This is now the Nittany Lion’s fourth career Paralympics medal. Just last week, Morelli secured Team...
Middlebury, INabc57.com

Middlebury native wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – Sam Grewe, a Middlebury native and University of Notre Dame graduate, won the gold medal on Tuesday at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Grewe, who was born in Goshen and graduated from Notre Dame in 2021, won gold in the men’s T63 high jump event, jumping 1.88 meters for the gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy