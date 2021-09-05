CM Punk Discusses WWE Backstage Opening The Door For Wrestling Return
CM Punk's time on WWE Backstage played a role in his return to wrestling. Seven years after leaving WWE, CM Punk returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Before that, however, he made some appearances on the short-lived FS1 series, WWE Backstage. The show, which debuted in October 2019 was hosted by Renee Paquette and saw CM Punk as a semi-frequent contributor. In June 2020, however, weekly production was halted and we've only since seen it once ahead of the 2021 Royal Rumble.www.fightful.com
