CM Punk Discusses WWE Backstage Opening The Door For Wrestling Return

Ric Flair has uploaded a new photo, and said he’s praying for Triple H after his heart issue and cardiac event led to surgery, posting praying emojis. There is no doubt that WWE has received heat due to the turmoil of the contract disputes in recent months and it came back to haunt them. Adam Cole got out of his deal, but he did sign a short extension which saw him with NXT through TakeOver: 36. This led to his debut at All Out. Malakai Black was also able to show up in AEW 35 days after his release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. There is some heat for those mistakes. Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks.