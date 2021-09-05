CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

CM Punk Discusses WWE Backstage Opening The Door For Wrestling Return

By Gisberto Guzzo
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago

CM Punk's time on WWE Backstage played a role in his return to wrestling. Seven years after leaving WWE, CM Punk returned to wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. Before that, however, he made some appearances on the short-lived FS1 series, WWE Backstage. The show, which debuted in October 2019 was hosted by Renee Paquette and saw CM Punk as a semi-frequent contributor. In June 2020, however, weekly production was halted and we've only since seen it once ahead of the 2021 Royal Rumble.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Darby Allin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Backstage#Football#Combat#Wwe Backstage#The First Dance#Fox#Smackdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon To Rehire Former WCW Champion?

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic.
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Calls Top WWE Name ‘Racist’

There have been many stories heard about Jim Cornette and current AEW star CM Punk. It turns out Jim has been putting over punk when his podcast started and recently for his comeback. CM Punk calls Jim Cornette racist. During Busted Open podcast and Oral sessions podcast, Punk seemingly praised...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut, Big Pete Dunne – WWE NXT Update

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Posts Emotional Photo: ‘Praying For Triple H’

Ric Flair has uploaded a new photo, and said he’s praying for Triple H after his heart issue and cardiac event led to surgery, posting praying emojis. There is no doubt that WWE has received heat due to the turmoil of the contract disputes in recent months and it came back to haunt them. Adam Cole got out of his deal, but he did sign a short extension which saw him with NXT through TakeOver: 36. This led to his debut at All Out. Malakai Black was also able to show up in AEW 35 days after his release due to a clerical error on WWE’s part. There is some heat for those mistakes. Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks.
WWEPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wrestling Fan Offers CM Punk His Drink After He Jumps Into the Crowd

One of the coolest sports moments of 2021 has to be the return of CM Punk to televised professional wrestling. Now, with AEW, Punk seems to have a newfound passion for sports entertainment. He is back out entertaining fans and hopefully getting ready for a run at a title or two. By joining AEW, CM Punk has given fans a lot of reason to be excited.
WWEstillrealtous.com

CM Punk On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To The Ring

CM Punk walked away from the professional wrestling business in 2014, but he recently got the world talking when he made his return during the second episode of AEW Rampage from the United Center. With CM Punk returning to the ring at All Out fans have wondered if his wife...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW ‘Remove’ Big Name To Hire Ric Flair?

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently requested his release from WWE and it was granted without any 90-day non-compete clause attached. The Nature Boy already showed up at AAA TripleMania and was in the corner of his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo. AEW Star ‘Breaks Character’ After Bad Triple H News.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Renee Paquette Announces New Show With Miesha Tate

Renee Paquette adds another show to her resume. Taking to social media, Renee Paquette announced she will be joining SiriusXM Fight Nation with a new show alongside former UFC Champion Miesha Tate. The show will be called Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha. The two women will discuss all things...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Ruins’ CM Punk WWE Return?

Brock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE at SummerSlam pay-per-view, while CM Punk also made his pro-wrestling return as he made his AEW debut last week at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, which was labeled as the biggest moment in the company’s history and it is needless to explain. CM Punk already boosted the T-shirt sales records with his first batch of t-shirts. On top of that, even Jim Cornette considered his debut to be perfect. Charlotte Drops Becky Lynch Dating Bombshell.
WWEComicBook

CM Punk on a Possible Dream Match With Sting in AEW

After beating Darby Allin at AEW's All Out pay-per-view this past Sunday, CM Punk found himself once again face-to-face with wrestling legend Sting. The two shook hands and, while it seemed for a moment that Punk might attack "The Icon" while his back was turned, the two instead waited for Allin to get back to his feet. Punk has already floated the idea of teaming with Sting in interviews but in the post-show media scrum he outright admitted a match with the WCW legend was something on his personal bucket list.
WWEheelbynature.com

CM Punk Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE.

CM Punk made his grand return to professional wrestling several weeks ago when he debuted on AEW Rampage. Since his WWE departure in 2014, there was wide speculation to where and when he could return, if at all. Things weren’t looking likely for his return until AEW formed in 2019.
WWEPWMania

CM Punk & Darby Allin To Discuss All Out Match On AEW Rampage

AEW has announced that CM Punk & Darby Allin will be on tonight’s Rampage episode to give comments on their upcoming singles match at All Out. This should be a video segment because they did not appear at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Milwaukee. Here is the updated Rampage line up...
WWE411mania.com

CM Punk Knew He Was Returning To Wrestling While Filming Heels

In an interview with Variety, CM Punk spoke about working on the show Heels and said that he knew during production that he would be returning to wrestling. He came back after seven years last Friday on AEW Rampage and will face Darby Allin on September 5 at AEW All Out. Here are highlights:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Why Brock Lesnar WWE Return Was A Last Minute Deal

Brock Lesnar’s WWE return was reportedly put together at the last minute. Lesnar returned at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view to confront Roman Reigns, right after Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title over John Cena in the main event. It’s been reported that he will be a babyface on the SmackDown roster moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy