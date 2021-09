Yes, it'll have that wild Hyperscreen dash. With the company pledging to go all-electric before the decade is out, we always knew there would be more electric Mercedes sedans joining the EQS. Here's a new one: the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE. As those familiar with Mercedes nomenclature will have already worked out, it's essentially a smaller, less fancy EQS, working with a wheelbase that's precisely 3.5 inches shorter. Mercedes also says its overall size is comparable to the CLS while its interior is more expansive than that of the current E-Class.