Apple Valley's Gable Steveson reportedly signs with WWE

Gable Steveson, Twitter

NCAA Champion. Olympic Gold Medal winner. WWE star?

Apple Valley's wrestling phenom Gable Steveson could well be taking the next step in his career, with reports in the professional wrestling industry suggesting he's WWE-bound.

Wrestling Observer insider Dave Meltzer reports that Steveson has put pen to paper with Vince McMahon's pro-wrestling leviathan, though it's not clear at this time when he is due to start with the promotion.

Steveson, who had also been linked with a career in MMA, dropped a big hint that he had made a decision about his future Saturday.

Steveson was a guest at WWE's most recent pay-per-view, SummerSlam, where he was honored inside the ring alongside fellow Olympic wrestling Gold Medal winner Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

During the event, he was pictured with Vince McMahon and COO Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H.