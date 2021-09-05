CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Egg Harbor City, NJ

5 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $379,000

Atlantic City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOVE IN READY!!! Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Featuring Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Top of the Line Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dining Room, and New Washer and Dryer. Enjoy Sipping Your Morning Coffee on the Large Front Porch, or One of the Outdoor Patios. Endless Possibilities with the Huge Detached Garage. It Has a Half Bathroom and Heat. It Could Easily be Converted for Extra Living Space, Art Studio, Yoga Studio, etc. Everything Has Been Done, Just Bring Your Toothbrush and Move In!!!!

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Living Space#Art Studio#Bedroom Home#Bath Home#Dryer#The Outdoor Patios#The Huge Detached Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy