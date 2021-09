Gaon has released its monthly rankings for August and its weekly rankings for the week of August 29 to September 4. Stray Kids’ new full-length album “NOEASY” took the No. 1 spot on the album chart both for the month of August and for the week of August 29 to September 4, an impressive feat considering the album was released on August 23. TXT’s “The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE” took the No. 2 spot, followed by THE BOYZ’s “THRILL-ING” at No. 3, Red Velvet’s “Queendom” at No. 4, and ASTRO’s “SWITCH ON” at No. 5.