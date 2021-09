Vacuuming is that chore that creeps up on you. You put it off for days, and then all of the sudden, your dog's hair is sticking to your feet—that's when you know it's time to bust out the vacuum cleaner again. While vacuuming is a chore that many dread (unless, like me, you like to blast Queen and make it a dance party), there's actually a way to have this chore taken care of without you lifting so much as a finger.