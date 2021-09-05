CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliston, MT

2 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $395,000

Independent Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo find this treasure in Montana is rare! With 1200 feet of Little Blackfoot River frontage, 16.4 acres of beautiful pasture, tall cottonwoods, lilacs and Aspen tree lined lanes. Located in the sweet town of Elliston, MT with Fly fishing on your own property and hunt nearby Forest Land, close to 37,000 acre Spotted Dog Wildlife Management Area. Property is only 25 minutes to Helena Airport. Can be divided. There is a home yet it is not habitable as it is so the value is not on the structures. RV Hookups there too! VALUE is in the land and owning a true Montana treasure!

