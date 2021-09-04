City of New Orleans Provides Residents with Updates on Disaster Recovery Assistance and Available City Resources

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans continues to update residents on Hurricane Ida response and recovery efforts. City agencies and public safety officials continue to assess damages sustained during the storm. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other City officials have prioritized restoring residential services by moving resources to neighborhoods.

Recovery updates are as follows:

City Agency Updates

Sewerage and Water Board New Orleans (SWBNO)

SWBNO is working to restore normal operations at the East Bank Wastewater Treatment Plant

Urging the public to be extremely mindful when using water

Large appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines should not be used at this time

Residents are encouraged to take shorter showers and conserve water

SWBNO is utilizing vacuum and flush trucks to keep up with demand as much as possible and to address any reported “hot spots”

Residents should call 52-WATER to report any sewage backups

Additional State and Local Resources

Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Behavioral Health Resources

The Office of Behavioral Health is providing resources for anyone experiencing a crisis

Trained and compassionate individuals are available to support Louisianans with a listening ear, provide information and connect to confidential mental health and substance abuse services

Keep Calm Line

Phone: 1-866-310-7977

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line

Phone: 1-833-333-1132

Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

For healthcare professionals and individuals in recovery

Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program

Louisiana 211

Phone: 2-1-1

Website: https://www.louisiana211.org

Free, 24/7 referral and information line that connects people to a wide range of health and human services

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Louisiana

Local Human Services Districts/Authorities

National resources

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline

Phone: 1-800-985-5990

Text TALKWITHUS to 66746

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Crisis Text Line

Text REACHOUT to 741741 (available 24/7)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Phone: 1-800-273-8255 (veterans press 1)

En Espanol: 1-888-628-9454

Deaf/Hard of Hearing: TTY 1-800-799-4889

Website: www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/GetHelp/LifelineChat.aspx

Downloadable resources

Generator Safety Tips

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal has provided the following generator safety tips:

Place generator at least 20 feet away from your home, away from open doors, windows and vent Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes Do not use a generator in wet conditions Have a fire extinguisher and carbon monoxide monitor for your home Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Louisiana State Fire Marshall Facebook Video on Generator Safety: https://www.facebook.com/LAOSFM/videos/344484140736407

Disaster Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP)

To pre-register for DSNAP, visit dcfs.la.gov/preregister

Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants can use benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through Sept. 28, 2021

For more information about the “hot foods” waiver, visit http://dcfs.louisiana.gov/page/snap-hot-foods-waiver

For state resources visit, https://hurricanerecovery.la.gov/

For latest information on Hurricane Ida visit, fema.gov/disaster/4611

Follow FEMA Region 6 at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 and www.facebook.com/FEMARegion6

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA representatives have been deployed to Orleans Parish to support recovery efforts

Residents are encouraged to register online at disasterassistance.gov

Affected residents can also download the FEMA APP or call 1-800-621-3362 to register

Homeowners or renters with insurance policies are encouraged to file a claim with individual insurance provider

Insurance

If you have insurance, residents are encouraged to file a claim with their homeowner’s or renter’s insurance provider

If you have not filed an insurance claim or provided a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial to FEMA, you will likely receive a "no decision" notification

This means FEMA may need additional information from you to continue processing your application

For National Flood Insurance Program questions, email floodsmart@fema.dhs.gov or call 877-336-2627

For FEMA Assistance

For residents who live in Orleans Parish, FEMA disaster assistance may be available to help pay uninsured or underinsured losses such as home repair for disaster-related damage, rental assistance, reimbursement for lodging expenses for individuals whose home was inaccessible or uninhabitable during the disaster, medical expenses incurred from this disaster or other disaster-related needs

Residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of $500 per household for immediate or critical lifesaving and life-sustaining items such as water, food, fuel for transportation or prescriptions

FEMA may provide one month of expedited rental assistance to eligible applicants who reported their essential utilities are temporarily unavailable

To apply for FEMA assistance, go to disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

DUA is available to unemployed workers or self-employed individuals who became unemployed as a direct result of Hurricane Ida that are otherwise ineligible to receive state unemployment insurance benefits

Workers that are already receiving unemployment insurance benefits due to COVID-19 should continue filing weekly claims, and not file for DUA

The deadline to file a DUA claim is Oct. 4, 2021

To learn more about the program and check eligibility, click here

Shelter Transportation Assistance

City began assisting state and federal agencies in coordinating the transport of residents with critical medical needs that were interested in evacuating to state-run shelters

Will operate daily from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. from 12 RTA pick up locations, visit ready.nola.gov/shelterbus

Busses will be limited to 2,300 riders per day

NOLA Ready via text if the daily maximum is reached before 4 p.m.

To receive Ida recovery and response information, text NOLAREADY to 77295. To sign up for the Special Needs Registry, call 3-1-1

# # #