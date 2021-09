LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County detectives arrested a man Monday who they said abused a boy and recorded it on video. An affidavit states that Jose Luis Garcia, 29, of Lakeland recorded himself cursing and beating a child on the right side of the head and sent the videos and texts to a woman. The woman told authorities of the alleged abuse and showed them a video where the child said “ow” and held their head after being hit.