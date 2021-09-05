CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Villa, IL

3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $239,500

Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Must See! Seller Wants SOLD, Show and Submit Offer. Location Location, Spacious Ranch Home with 3 Car Garage, Located on a Street Across from Forest Preserve, and close to Lake and Beach. Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Wood Burning Fireplace in Front Living Room, Wood Stove in Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings & Transom Widows. Open Kitchen with large walk-in pantry. Year Round Sun Room, Very Well Lite, Sky Lights. Huge Primary Bedroom, with French doors to outside Patio. Full Concrete Foundation. Tranquil area great for Contractor, Mechanic, Boat, RV, Motorcycle, room to park equipment. Attic and Crawl Space entrance in Laundry Room. Grayslake North High School. Property Consists of 3 Lots, Tax Amount reflects all 3, all have sep PIN 05,06,07. Addresses are 37241, 37249, 37255 Garage is 32 x 24 Dimensions are per seller.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Villa, IL
City
Grayslake, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Family Room#Bedroom Home#Spacious Ranch Home#Large Rooms#Sky Lights#French#Full Concrete Foundation#Attic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy