Coronavirus latest news: Vaccinating children only way to prevent winter surge in cases, says expert

By Poppie Platt, Global Health Security Team
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinating children is the best way to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases in the winter, a leading scientist has said. Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) which advises the Government, told BBC Breakfast he was "little surprised" at the JCVI's recent decision not to recommend vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds.

