Chinese property developers back away from UK

By Russell Lynch,
Telegraph
 5 days ago

A Chinese property firm is preparing to pull out of the UK as pressure from Beijing mounts on businesses to repatriate cash. Chinese developer Greenland, which appointed agents Knight Frank and CBRE to sell part of its Ram Quarter development in Wandsworth earlier this year, is understood to be weighing up plans to sell the entire scheme as well as Spire London, a proposed residential tower in Canary Wharf.

