CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bettendorf, IA

5 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $565,000

Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 1.5 story in Old Hunter Woods. Five bedroom home with the possibility of a 6th bedroom upstairs in the bonus room, just add a closet. Exterior is exceptionally maintained & includes an irrigation system. Enter the home & you'll find it exceptionally maintained as well. Complete with a main floor master suite with jetted tub & double vanity. The main floor features beautiful wood flooring, wainscoting in the formal dining room, white trim throughout, built-in cabinets in the office, vaulted ceilings and transom windows. All appliances stay. The backyard is accessible from the kitchen to the deck & the stunning patio, all surrounded by mature trees.

qctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Bettendorf, IA
Business
City
Bettendorf, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Bettendorf, IA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Flooring#Windows#Irrigation System#Bonus Room#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Posted by
My 1053 WJLT

Why is this Evansville home with only 1 bathroom worth $500,000?

I recently subscribed to Zillow emails, and now I have developed a strange obsession with real estate listings. It's literally the first email that I check every morning. I get ten new listings, and I can see which houses have sold. A half-million dollars can go a very long way here in the Evansville area. But would you pay $510,000 for a house with 830 square feet and only 1 bathroom?
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

4428 Silver Teal Road

NOW Available in Perry Hall/Nottingham! Get ready to move on this updated 3 bed/1 full and 2 half bath townhome located in the popular Silver Hill Farm community. As you pull up to your new home, you'll enjoy the curb appeal and covered front porch with new vinyl siding and vinyl wrapped wood trim (2019). Enter your home and enjoy a great open floor plan that has been freshly painted, beautiful hardwood flooring and spacious living area. The kitchen includes an eat-in area, stainless steel appliances, large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Decorative molding, updated half bath and ceramic tile wrap up the main level. As you move your way to the upstairs, you'll be welcomed with new carpet (2020), a large primary bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious secondary bedrooms with great closet space and extra storage with attic pulldown stairs. Head downstairs to your fully finished walkout basement. This lower level living area includes a bar area, recessed lighting and extra bonus room for an office, craft space or toy room! So many possibilities! Head on outside and enjoy outdoor living on your maintenance-free deck (2019) or your stamped concrete patio underneath! Your backyard is fully fenced (2012), newer windows (2014) and architectural shingle roof w/ transferable Lifetime Warranty (2014)! Other Bonus updates include Hot Water Heater (2020), new door hardware (2021), Wi-Fi connected thermostat, garbage disposal (2017). MOVE IN READY so Get Ready to Make Your Move! Conveniently located. This is the ONE!
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1923 N Cameron Street

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Morganton News Herald

Morganton home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Morganton homes over 4,000 square feet in size. DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! The opportunities are endless with this gorgeous well-constructed mid-century modern stone home. Perfect for those looking for a vacation home or AirBnB property for under $90/sq ft! You won't find another home like this in Marion. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, dining, office, living room, laundry, and kitchen all on the main level. Heated and cooled upper level has two beds and full bathroom - just under 7' ceilings, not counted in HLA. Basement features a two car garage, two half baths and huge rec room. Roof replaced in 2018. High-speed internet (up to 940Mbps) available through Spectrum. Amazing lot on approximately one acre with long range views of the mountains. Just a stones throw from Asheville and Lake James. Downtown Marion is WALKING distance - this is truly "where main street meets the mountains"! This property is excellent for buyers who desire mountain views, a private and unique home, and all the amenities of a quickly growing vacation town!
Folsom, CASacramento Bee

House sells for $1.2 million in Folsom

A seller has sold a 3,773-square-foot roomy house built in 2004 located in the 100 block of Temperence River Court in Sacramento County. The deed was signed on Aug. 11. The $1,260,000 purchase price works out to $334 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 15,137 square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Wyoming Ranch With Nearly 22,000 Square Feet of Living Space Heads to Auction

A Wyoming ranch with almost 22,000 square feet of living space on 17 acres is set to hit the auction block with no reserve later this month. Dubbed WYO Manor, the property was listed in conjunction with the auction announcement, and is on the market for $24.5 million with Richard Lewis and Chopper Grassell of Live Jackson Hole at Compass. The online auction will be held on Sept. 30, according to Concierge Auctions, which is handling the sale.
Caseyville, ILTelegraph

Look inside this $1.9 million Caseyville mansion

Here's your chance to own. your very own, modern mountain resort in OFallon Schools (K-12). It features an over 7,000-plus square-foot home on 4-plus acres, two lakes, granite saltwater pool and a luxury outbuilding. This is located at 139 Long Branch Lane in Caseyville. A custom double door entry opens...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

This Colorful Walnut Hills Charmer Has a Secret Tunnel

Modern meets charm in this four bedroom, three bath home in Walnut Hills. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—this signature Cincinnati neighborhood is revived and booming. Years ago, the Eden Park-adjacent town was a bustling and independent community. Flash forward to today, it’s currently an eclectic mix of old homes, new construction, popular restaurants, and snazzy bars that make it an in-demand place to be. This home on Kenton is in the heart of it all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy