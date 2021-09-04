CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim MacMahon Believes Kristaps Porzingis Proving That He Can Be A Star Is Crucial To The Dallas Mavericks' Success Next Season

By Lee Tran
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristaps Porzingis is a player who has had a mixed season with the Dallas Mavericks. Porzingis had solid regular season averages of 20.1 PPG and 8.9 RPG while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. While those are efficient enough splits for the regular season, Porzingis didn't perform well in the playoffs, and his lack of offensive output forced Luka Doncic to pick up a heavier load on that end of the floor.

Kristaps Porzingis
The Mavericks, The Dallas Mavericks
