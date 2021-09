CHARLOTTE, NC. — Dry high pressure has brought in cooler and less humid air for us to enjoy Friday and all weekend. Winds from the north will keep temperatures below average for Friday and Saturday before shifting and warming us up starting on Sunday. While temperatures will reach the upper 80s Sunday and lower 90s Monday & Tuesday, dewpoints will remain low giving us the most comfortable stretch of weather we’ve experienced in some time. Humidity and rain chances will slowly go up by the middle of next week.