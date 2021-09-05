3 Bedroom Home in Northfield - $311,500
ATLANTIC CITY COUNTRY CLUB AWESOME VIEWS!!!! Come out and enjoy living on this oversized lot on Shore Road which backs up to the country club! The main level features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. The "attic" can easily be converted to another bedroom, play area or office. The lower level was previously used as a medical/dental office and the opportunity for use as an in-home office may still be possible subject to approvals. Or convert the lower level into additional living space! Floor plans for both residence and office areas are attached with photos.pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 0