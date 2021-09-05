CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattoo might help police identify body found off Jersey Shore coast

By Jessica Beym
A body found about a mile off the coast of Sea Bright in Monmouth County has a distinctive tattoo that police are hoping will help them identify the man. The body of the man, described as a male between 20 to early 40s, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, was found on Aug. 29 at 11:29 a.m. by the New Jersey State Police Marine Services Bureau. The man was wearing dark bue jeans, a black belt and black Nike sneakers.

