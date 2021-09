Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back for another VR2 on SI Pod to preview Tennessee's first regular season game: a home opener against the Bowling Green Falcons. What should Vol Nation expect to see from Josh Heupel's first game as Head Coach? What will Joe Milton have in store for his first start under center in Orange and White? Only time will tell, but Jake believes fans should expect a blowout that will serve as a great opportunity for many Vols to get their feet wet with the 2021 season and answer any questions remaining from fall camp. All that and more in the latest edition of the VR2 on SI Podcast! Listen to the full podcast below: