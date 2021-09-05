CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Reader Opinion: Pope Pius XII and Holocaust

By MICHAEL MAESTRI
 4 days ago

It was recently written in the Sawyer County Record and Spooner Advocate papers that the Vatican, like everyone, “turned a blind eye on the Holocaust.” A harsh rebuke. I rise to defend Pope Pius XII, who led the Vatican during that time. I join notable Jewish leaders such as Israeli prime minister Golda Meir who praised the courage of Pius XII in helping the Jews in World War II.

