Reader Opinion: Pope Pius XII and Holocaust

If you were to ask people which country had the very first Holocaust museum, most would likely answer “Israel” or “the United States.” The true answer, though, is Vilna (Vilnius), and what’s more surprising, is that it was founded even before World War II was over, in 1944 – a dramatic history detailed in David Fishman’s “The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets, and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis”. The founders of this museum were three Jewish partisans: the poets, Avrom Sutzkever, Shmerke Kaczerginski and Abba Kovner. They had fled the Vilna ghetto but returned to the city after the Red Army liberated it in July 1944. Sutzkever arrived from Moscow, where he had lived since April of that year. (The story of how Sutzkever had ended up in Moscow was remarkable in itself: he had actually been airlifted out of a Partisan encampment in Belarus by the Soviet government in order to provide it with new information about the Holocaust.)