Omaha, NE

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $289,000

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDionne Housley, M: 402-618-8632, dionne.housley@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This beautiful and spacious Ranch is ready for it's new owners! In this wonderful home you will find updates that include a new high efficiency smart furnace & A/C in '20, smart light controls in main floor living area, smart porch light with camera, smart wifi enabled garage door opener with camera, smart wifi enabled underground sprinkler system, new deck in '19 & laundry room & bonus room done in 2021. The kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, dining area with deck access, new dishwasher in '21, pantry & a planning desk area. The finished walk out lower level provides additional living space & includes a rec room/family room, 2 bedrooms, laundry area with sink and cabinets, flex room & a 3/4/ bath. Other great features are a deck, mature shade trees, patio area, shed, 1 car garage with extra parking pad and old town Elkhorn, middle school, and elementary school are within walking distance.

fremonttribune.com

