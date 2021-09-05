Re: He owned it

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TNET: WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei reacts to loss to Georgia. Enjoy TigerNet? Upgrade and get your ® today, thanks!. Re: TNET: WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei reacts to loss to Georgia. I think the quarterback has some blame in it. But the real problem is the offensive line. And the poor route running of the receivers. Not to mention the running backs can't pick up a blitz to save their lives. Come outside has the most expensive coaching staff in the nation. And clearly they haven't done their job. They were out played and out coached. The offensive play calling was very predictable, with all those inconsistencies they're not going to win at all. My hat is off to the defense. They played their butts off. The offense as a unit did not show up not just the quarterback. Oh and I before I forget how about trying to run the ball that can definitely help the offense out and settle them in. Just a thought.

