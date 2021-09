Windhorst: ‘Simmons has little leverage and his trade value is pretty low’. Simmons has reportedly demanded a trade from the Sixers and it could simply be a matter of time before he gets traded to another team unless Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey doesn’t think any team can give him what he wants for Simmons. According to BetMGM, the Warriors are +300 to be Simmons’ next team. “Ben Simmons has confirmed he wants to leave Philadelphia and many teams are in the mix to acquire the All-Star. Simmons has stated he would like to go to California, and with some trade assets available, the Warriors look to be in the driver’s seat," BetMGM's Darren Darby said.