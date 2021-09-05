Football wins first game under Coach Baldwin at San Diego, 28-17.
Cal Poly football won their opening game of the season against the University of San Diego Toreros 28-17 on Saturday, Sept. 4 inside Torero Stadium. San Diego (0-1) could not protect their home field as Cal Poly (1-0) picked up the win in their first of two consecutives road games to kick off the year. This was a welcome sight for the Mustangs, who went 0-3 last year in the shortened season, before having their final three games canceled.mustangnews.net
