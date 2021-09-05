Taste of Soul Atlanta - Soul In the City Concert - Day 2
TASTE OF SOUL - Soul in the City Concert. Taste of Soul Atlanta (TOSA) is a two-day, citywide food, music, and cultural festival anchored in West Downtown Atlanta across from the Mercedes Benz Stadium. TOSA is the largest Soul + R&B music concert in America with 100+ music performances over two days. The Soul in the City Concert offers ticketed (premium) seating for our main stage. The Concerts feature: Anthony David, Dondria, Phillippia, Troyman, Xavier Lewis, Jodeci Milhouse, Janelle Sy'mone, and Sean Artest.
