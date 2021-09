Continuing the trend of The Simpsons doing everything first, Official Competition feels like the specificity of the art world satire in The Square filtered through the episode wherein Mr. Burns realizes he's not well-liked and decides to finance a movie about his life in order to build his legacy. But there is no non-union Mexican equivalent of Steven Spielberg in charge of a bad biopic about a cruel billionaire old man, but the best of the best in the film world trying to make a masterpiece — just for all the wrong reasons.