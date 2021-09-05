CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

4 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $452,900

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGET READY TO MOVE IN AROUND THE FALL! Welcome to the Running W Ranch. This custom-designed home features a half bathroom, 9-foot ceilings, an open floor plan for the Kitchen, Dining Room, and Living Room. The second floor features a master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, Utilities, 3 additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Exterior Features include an attached 2 car garage, front porch, and back patio. Pictures are a representation of the floor plan and finishes are different. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams - 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.

