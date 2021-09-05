WWE Hall of Famer discusses Brock Lesnar's return
In the last two weeks, we have done nothing but talk about the two most surprising returns during Summerslam Week, i.e., the one that arrived as a debut in that of the second episode of AEW Rampage, with CM Punk who thought of returning to a ring of pro wrestling with the All Elite and that of Brock Lesnar, who reappeared in the WWE rings after more than a year from his last appearance, arrived in the rings of Wrestlemania 36, in the match against the future WWE champion, Drew McIntyre.www.wrestling-world.com
Comments / 0