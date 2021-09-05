CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals’ catcher Sal Perez reaches 40-homer plateau in loss to White Sox

By Lynn Worthy
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny recognized the fear in the eyes of his All-Star catcher and slugger Salvador Perez after he took a ball to the throat on Friday night. Matheny, a former catcher, has taken those hits and he knew Perez had a scary moment between the pain of the impact and his momentary inability to breathe. Those feelings subsided. The beat-up and battle-tested Perez finished the inning before coming out of the game.

