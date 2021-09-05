Kansas City Royals’ catcher Sal Perez reaches 40-homer plateau in loss to White Sox

Salvador Perez has gotten the most out of his swings this season, and he certainly accomplished a lot with one sweet stroke in the sixth inning Sunday. The Kansas City Royals’ All-Star catcher tied the game with his 38th home run of the season, a drive that hit off the third deck in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The smash gave him more home runs in a season than any AL player who played at least 75% of his games at catcher, one more than Carlton Fisk’s 37 in 1985.