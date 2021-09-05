CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telemedicine - a boon for many in the pandemic - threatened with cutbacks

By Trisha Pasricha, The Washington Post
The Day
 5 days ago

When Gabi Berner stopped responding to her ulcerative colitis treatment in summer 2020, she was grateful to confer with her doctor over the telephone. Together, they made a plan for a new medication and transitioned her care to a different doctor who could coordinate transfusions. Telehealth visits, which flourished during...

Health ServicesAMA

Look to ophthalmology for a glimpse of telemedicine’s future

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, ophthalmology struggled to adapt to telemedicine. It just wasn’t set up for virtual visits. “Ophthalmology is an exam-heavy specialty, and we really rely on all the clinical clues that we capture—either at the slit lamp, or looking at the retina, or checking people's vision and their eye movements—and those things don't readily replicate into a telemedicine environment,” said Grayson W. Armstrong, MD, MPH, a Boston ophthalmologist in a recent episode of the "AMA Moving Medicine" video series.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Physician viewpoint: Telemedicine could save small hospitals

Small hospitals are least likely to have telemedicine, though they're also the ones that would benefit most from it, two physicians and a researcher at Boston-based Harvard Medical School argued in an opinion published Aug. 27 in JAMA Health Forum. The authors say small rural hospitals often transfer their emergency...
Health Servicesaappublications.org

Telemedicine for Children With Medical Complexity: A Randomized Clinical Trial

METHODS We conducted a single-center randomized clinical trial comparing telemedicine with CC relative to CC alone for medically complex children in reducing care days outside the home (clinic, emergency department, or hospital; primary outcome), rate of children developing serious illnesses (causing death, ICU admission, or hospital stay >7 days), and health system costs. We used intent-to-treat Bayesian analyses with neutral prior assuming no benefit. All participants received CC, which included 24/7 phone access to primary care providers (PCPs), low patient-to-PCP ratio, and hospital consultation from PCPs. The telemedicine group also received remote audiovisual communication with the PCPs.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Stanford researchers: Telemedicine optimization requires training, interoperability

Stanford-affiliated researchers Ran Sun, Douglas W. Blayney and Tina Hernandez-Boussard saw firsthand how the use of telehealth shot up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapid growth in care, they said in an article published this week in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, has also inspired discussions on the best way to use telemedicine for disease management.
CollegesShawnee News-Star

SSC launches telemedicine program for students and employees

Seminole State College launched a telemedicine program for students and employees on Sept. 1. The College’s Board of Regents approved an agreement with SwiftMD on Aug. 26, based on recommendation from campus administrators. The agreement with SwiftMD was purchased through a consortium of Oklahoma two-year colleges. “We are excited about...
Health Servicesupenn.edu

Deborah J. Culley on her vision for the future of Anesthesiology and Critical Care

At the close of a landmark year for critical care physicians this past March, Deborah J. Culley had arrived from Boston to embark on a new role as chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care at the Perelman School of Medicine. The internationally renowned neuroanesthesiologist has worn many hats over the past 25 years, most notably as an associate professor at Harvard Medical School, executive vice chair for the Department of Anesthesiology Perioperative and Pain Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and director and former president of the American Board of Anesthesiology. At Penn, Culley takes the helm in a role held by Lee A. Fleisher from 2004 to 2020.
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

Telemedicine website flooded with requests for ivermectin: 7 details

Telemedicine website SpeakWithAnMD.com, which is partnered with anti-vaccine group America's Frontline Doctors, has been fielding an increasing number of requests for ivermectin as misinformation spreads online claiming the drug is a miracle cure for COVID-19, NBC reported Aug. 27. Seven details:. 1. SpeakWithAnMD.com has been pushed within anti-vaccine and anti-mask...
Technologyehrintelligence.com

athenahealth Expands Health IT Partnership, Prescription Drug Price Transparency

The expanded health IT partnership is expected to provide patients on athenahealth’s nationwide, cloud-based network with reduced out-of-pocket costs for medications. According to a Annals of Internal Medicine study, between 20 to 30 percent of medication prescriptions are never filled and 50 percent of chronic disease medications are not taken as prescribed.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
New York City, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
U.S. Politics
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.

