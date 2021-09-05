CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WATCH: Pittsburgh Panthers breeze past UMass Minutemen, 51-7

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xirTJ_0bnL1KXE00

Kenny Pickett threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns to lift host Pittsburgh to a 51-7 rout of Massachusetts on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Pickett completed 30 of 40 passes and tossed scoring strikes to tight end Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison. A.J. Davis, Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis, Daniel Carter and backup quarterback Nick Patti each rushed for a score for Pittsburgh (1-0).

Eleven different Panthers reeled in at least one pass, with Jared Wayne leading the way with six catches for 55 yards.

Pittsburgh secured a 23-0 lead at halftime after holding a 358-50 edge in total yards and 20-3 advantage in first downs. The Panthers let up a bit in the second half before finishing the game with a 597-209 edge in total yards and 35-12 advantage in first downs.

UMass’ Tyler Lytle completed just 14 of 31 passes for 167 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter. That was the lone bright spot for the Minutemen (0-1), who have lost 12 in a row since posting a 37-29 win over Akron on Sept. 28, 2019.

Pickett connected with Krull on a 5-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with 4:56 remaining in the first half. The short pass capped an eight-play, 60-yard drive.

Addison reeled in a short pass from Pickett and benefited from fellow wideout Jaylon Barden’s freeing block to scamper 12 yards for a score. The Panthers’ lead remained at 13-0 after Sam Scarton missed the ensuing extra-point attempt.

Scarton atoned for his missed kick by making a 35-yard field goal and A.J. Davis added to Pittsburgh’s advantage by taking an inside handoff and scampering 18 yards for a score with 36 seconds left in the second quarter.

Stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule with our College Football Games Today flagship post

Vincent Davis rushed for a 6-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and Abanikanda breezed in from 12 yards out to stake the Panthers to a 37-0 lead.

Lytle’s touchdown plunge put UMass on the board before Patti and Carter scored from 9 and 6 yards out, respectively, to cap the scoring.

Prior to the game, the Panthers honored the members of the 1976 national championship team — including Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Davis
Person
Tony Dorsett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Panthers#Umass Minutemen#Ncaa Football#American Football#Umass Minutemen#College Football Games#Heisman Trophy#Baylor Bears#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFOX Sports

Pickett's 2 TDs key Pitt rout of UMass, 51-7

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns passes and the Pitt defense held Massachusetts to 209 yards of total offense as the Panthers cruised to a 51-7 season-opening victory on Saturday. Pickett linked up with Lucas Krull and Jordan Addison for first-quarter touchdowns as the Panthers jumped out...
NFLDaily Hampshire Gazette

Pittsburgh defense overpowers UMass football in season opener

A different kind of Steel Curtain slammed shut on the UMass football team’s offense. Like the famed Pittsburgh Steelers defense of the 70s, the Pitt Panthers left the Minutemen little room to breathe in Saturday’s season opener at Heinz Field. UMass failed to gain any yards on its first five...
College Sports247Sports

Kenny Pickett, stingy Pitt defense lead Panthers to a 51-7 rout of UMass

Two things were certain concerning Pitt coming into the 2021 season. You know the Panthers would bet set at quarterback with the return of Kenny Pickett and you knew the defense would be pretty good once again. Both things proved to be true in Pitt's win over UMass. Kenny Pickett looked smooth while completing 28-of-38 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the football six times for 39 yards. Pickett left the game towards the end of the third quarter.
Virginia Statestreakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Panthers

The stretch run continues with a road game at Pitt. The Panthers may not be as good as Notre Dame the previous week, but it’s a tough road game and Pitt is a solid team with a veteran QB. Let’s take a look at the 2021 Panthers. 2020 Recap. Record:...
College SportsPitt News

Pitt dominates UMass 51-7, led by strong defensive front seven

Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi assured the media earlier this week that Saturday’s offensive playcalling would not be “vanilla,” but more in the vein of “butter pecan.” While reporters weren’t necessarily sure what Narduzzi meant by this on Monday, it became much clearer what he meant on Saturday — explosive.
NFLRocky Top Talk

Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

The Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) are coming off a wildly successful opening week where both teams outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 89-13. Now, both teams are looking for a way to get to 2-0. Neither team will racking up the scoring differential like...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy