Grizzlies roar: Montana shocks No. 20 Washington 13-7

The four schools that were extended invitations Friday to join the Big 12 Conference:. Football stadium (capacity): LaVell Edwards Stadium (63,470) Notes: BYU is the last school from outside what are now the Power Five conferences to win a football national title. The Cougars were 13-0 in 1984 when playing in the WAC, finishing as the nation's only undefeated team after starting that season unranked. Quarterback Ty Detmer is the school's only Heisman Trophy winner, after throwing or 5,188 yards and 41 touchdowns in 1990. BYU has played as a football independent since 2011 after 12 seasons in the Mountain West. The Cougars were 11-1 last year while playing in the pandemic-altered season, and didn't play any P5 opponents. Their only loss was at then-No. 14 Coastal Carolina, but they finished with a 49-23 win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. Kalani Sitake is in his sixth season as BYU's coach.