The Red Sox can continue their bumpy return to winning ways this afternoon in Cleveland behind Nathan Eovaldi (4:05 p.m., NESN). Yesterday, Jonathan Araúz saved the team’s bacon with a three-run, eighth inning home run to give the team their fourth win in five games, and they’ll seek to make it five of six today behind Nasty Nate, the not-really-a-Cy Young Award-candidate with the nonetheless impressive resume. Unlike yesterday, the team wasn’t scrambling to fill out a lineup card until mere minutes before the first pitch, with the COVID-ravaged Sox having adjusted to their shorthanded ways for today’s clash with Cal Quantrill, son of 1989 Red Sox pick and 14-year MLB veteran Paul Quantrill.