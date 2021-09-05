CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Starting Pitcher Nick Pivetta Lands on COVID IL

By Sports Grid
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox announce starting pitcher Nick Pivetta will be placed on the COVID-19 IL. https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1434518638774652932. Pivetta was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians today, last pitching in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 30. Pivetta went five innings, throwing 108 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. Making 27 starts this season, Pivetta has a 9-7 record, with a 4.67 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pivetta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#The Tampa Bay Rays#Era#Worcester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Public Health
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Bogaerts' exit signals unofficial end of Red Sox' season

If a worst-case scenario lurked within the COVID outbreak that is not just ravaging but now officially routing the Red Sox, it went like this: Imagine if Xander Bogaerts failed a test mid-game. Ponder that hypothetical no longer, because Tuesday night in Tropicana Field, just minutes after drilling an RBI...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox news: Iglesias a good pickup; get Verdugo out of center

It has been quite a hectic past 24 hours for the Boston Red Sox, and that should be set to continue into today. Things have been particularly chaotic since a COVID outbreak took place over a week ago that seems to take out a new player everyday. With each passing day, the Red Sox look more and more like their Worcester affiliate, the WooSox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox Game Today: Red Sox vs Rays Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV Channel for September 7

Yesterday was quite literally one of the most appalling, astounding, frustrating, infuriating Red Sox games I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m just glad I left early. If you were fortunate enough to miss it, the Sox blew a 6-1 lead, and the multiple closer leads, finally losing 11-10 to the Rays in extra innings. They had four errors in this absolutely unacceptable loss, and lead all of MLB with 97 errors on the season.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Sign Shortstop Jose Iglesias, Reinstate Reliever Josh Taylor From COVID IL

BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team’s roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts. The Red Sox signed the 31-year-old Iglesias on Monday to help as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has decimated its infield and bullpen. Iglesias, who got his start with Boston back in 2011, has been added to Boston’s active roster and will wear No. 12 for the team. Iglesias was available following his release from the...
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBtheScore

Pivetta is 9th player to test positive in Red Sox COVID-19 outbreak

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is the ninth player on the Boston Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 during the club's ongoing outbreak, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. The 28-year-old is vaccinated and his positive test is considered a breakthrough case. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pivetta is asymptomatic.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox sign right-handed relief pitcher

The Boston Red Sox added another bullpen arm to the mix as they prepare for the final full month of the regular season. According to MLB.com's transactions page, Boston signed relief pitcher Michael Feliz to a minor league contract on Saturday. The right-hander will report to Triple-A Worcester. Feliz, 28,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Promote Nick Yorke To Greenville Amid Prospect’s Torrid Stretch

Nick Yorke has mashed his way to a minor league promotion. The Boston Red Sox on Monday promoted Yorke, the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, to the High-A Greenville Drive, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Yorke, 19, was absolutely on fire with the Low-A Salem Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox activate Enrique Hernandez, Danny Santana from COVID-IL

The Red Sox announced a series of roster moves before Tuesday night's game against the Rays. Utilitymen Enrique Hernández and Danny Santana were both reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. To open active roster space, outfielder Franchy Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester while infielder Taylor Motter was designated for assignment.
MLBgiants365.com

COVID-19 cases afflict Giants, Red Sox - who have seven players on COVID-IL

The Boston Red Sox removed All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts from the second inning of their game at Tampa Bay after he tested positive for COVID-19 - their sixth player to test positive in the past week and seventh headed to the injured list. Bogaerts had already contributed an RBI single in the game before manager Alex Cora motioned for him to leave the game.
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox trade for veteran pitcher Peacock, currently in minors

Aiming to shore up bullpen depth ahead of the September stretch run, the Boston Red Sox acquired a veteran arm Monday who's spent all this season in the minors. The team announced it had acquired right-hander Brad Peacock, who's been pitching for Triple-A Columbus in the Cleveland Indians organization in 2021, in exchange for cash considerations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy