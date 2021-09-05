Red Sox Starting Pitcher Nick Pivetta Lands on COVID IL
The Boston Red Sox announce starting pitcher Nick Pivetta will be placed on the COVID-19 IL. https://twitter.com/RedSox/status/1434518638774652932. Pivetta was scheduled to start against the Cleveland Indians today, last pitching in a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 30. Pivetta went five innings, throwing 108 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six batters. Making 27 starts this season, Pivetta has a 9-7 record, with a 4.67 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.www.chatsports.com
