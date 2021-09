Dominique Badji scored one minute after coming on to lead the Colorado Rapids (12-4-5, 41 points) to a 1-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-8, 24 points) and second place in the Western Conference standings, one point behind first-place Seattle with a game in hand. The win is Colorado’s sixth of the season as the visitor, tying a post-shootout era club record set in 2011. Badji’s goal in the 89th minute was his first since re-joining the club via trade in July. The Rapids allowed just two shots on target as William Yarbrough posted his MLS-leading ninth clean sheet of the season. The Rapids have won five of their last seven and are unbeaten in that time, while San Jose’s 10-game unbeaten run comes to an end.