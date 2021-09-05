Dan Mullen sticking with Emory Jones

On Day 2 of the Dan Mullen era, Mullen and then-quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson made their first in-person recruiting trip. The first target? A tall, lanky rocket-armed quarterback from the Atlanta area named Emory Jones. When Florida visited, Jones was committed to play at Ohio State for Mullen’s mentor, Urban Meyer. But Mullen and Johnson had a longtime connection with Jones, having offered the young quarterback his first Power 5 scholarship when they were at Mississippi State. Now, handed the keys to a premier program at Florida, they figured they would take one more shot at landing Jones. At a televised signing day ceremony, the gamble paid off, as Jones pivoted to the Gators, becoming the highest-rated quarterback recruit to sign for Mullen.
