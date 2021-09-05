CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Dan Mullen sticking with Emory Jones

By Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Scarlet Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe plan was to get both quarterbacks reps with Emory Jones starting and Anthony Richardson getting the third series of the game before some later reps. What ended up happening was Richardson running roughshod all over the FAU Owls and a near instantaneous reaction in the fan base. While social...

florida.rivals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Feleipe Franks
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Gators#Fau#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow sees 'freak' Anthony Richardson emerging as QB alongside Emory Jones

The Florida Gators kick off their 2021 college football season Saturday when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on SEC Network, and redshirt junior Emory Jones enters as an experienced quarterback in fourth-year head coach Dan Mullen's offense. However, according to Florida legend and SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is a name worth knowing as the fall progresses.
Gainesville, FLkion546.com

Florida QB Emory Jones gets his chance after waiting 3 years

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emory Jones first landed on Dan Mullen’s recruiting radar seven years ago. Jones was a high school freshman in LaGrange, Georgia, and Mullen was scouring the country for another spread quarterback at Mississippi State. They bonded quickly. When Mullen took over at Florida three years later, he asked Jones to join him. Jones obliged and became Mullen’s first hand-picked quarterback to sign with the Gators. Now, after waiting three years behind Feleipe Franks and then Kyle Trask, Jones finally gets his chance when No. 13 Florida opens the season against Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida offensive lineman involved in crash Monday morning, per Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen confirmed on Monday that a Florida offensive lineman was involved in a crash earlier in the day, but that he was OK. At his weekly press conference, Mullen was asked about a scooter incident involving a player, identified as Yousef Mugharbil. The circumstances around the incident were unclear, but no life-threatening injuries occurred, Gainesville Police Department spokesperson Graham Glover said, per Isabella Douglas of The Alligator.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Florida’s Emory Jones is “The No. 1 Quarterback”: His QB Comparison??

In this video, we discuss Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. We look at quotes from their coaches from earlier this week. We also take time to look at film from an older quarterback and how the Florida offense could look. Find out what quarterback we compare them to!. NFL Draft...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Garrick McGee Details Gators QB Emory Jones' Fall Development

It isn't only Emory Jones standing in the limelight as the Florida Gators replace a star quarterback in Kyle Trask this season. New quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee bears as much if not more responsibility in ensuring UF's performance in the passing game keeps its dropoff to a minimum, inheriting the position after former Gators offensive coordinator Brian Johnson jumped to the NFL in January.
Gainesville, FLGatorsports.com

Whitley: There's no way to spin it, UF has a 'QB controversy'

Whether it was spontaneous or contrived, Dan Mullen got a flummoxed look on his face when the No. 1 topic on everyone’s mind came up right after Florida beat FAU. Quarterback controversy? What quarterback controversy?. “They’re not very controversial guys,” Mullen said. “They’re really nice guys.”. By all accounts, Emory...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Comparing Emory Jones and N'Kosi Perry

As Florida and FAU’s Sept. 4 matchup draws ever closer, both teams will welcome The Swamp’s deafening roar after ending last season with a whimper. The Gators tossed away their shot at the college football playoff with a pair of one-score losses last season before a dispirited bowl defeat against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, after trailing Marshall by just one game in the Conference USA East Division through most of the season, the Owls sputtered into mediocrity by dropping their final two regular season games and losing the Montgomery Bowl to Memphis.
College SportsStar-Banner

Jones well-versed in Mullen's system ahead of first career start

When Emory Jones takes the field Saturday for Florida’s season opener, he will become the first Dan Mullen quarterback recruit to make his first career start as a redshirt junior. Former Gator Tim Tebow took the reins in 2007 as a true sophomore when Mullen was his offensive coordinator. His...
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Years in the making, Emory Jones ready to prove the wait was worth it at Florida

On Day 2 of the Dan Mullen era, Mullen and then-quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson made their first in-person recruiting trip. The first target? A tall, lanky rocket-armed quarterback from the Atlanta area named Emory Jones. When Florida visited, Jones was committed to play at Ohio State for Mullen’s mentor, Urban Meyer. But Mullen and Johnson had a longtime connection with Jones, having offered the young quarterback his first Power 5 scholarship when they were at Mississippi State. Now, handed the keys to a premier program at Florida, they figured they would take one more shot at landing Jones. At a televised signing day ceremony, the gamble paid off, as Jones pivoted to the Gators, becoming the highest-rated quarterback recruit to sign for Mullen.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
AllGators

Mullen Notebook: Gators QB Jones Ready For First Start, CB Depth Takes Shape

It is game week in Gainesville and the Florida Gators are revving up to kick off their season against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday. It will be the first time in nearly two years that a full house will pack Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and head coach Dan Mullen is excited to have the energy back in the building. He believes after a season with limited capacity, having a full crowd will bring back some of the energy that players lost without fans.
College SportsYardbarker

Gators Remain Confident in Emory Jones Despite Richardson's Showing

There won't be much of a quarterback controversy among the coaching staff and players in Gainesville just yet, as head coach Dan Mullen re-affirmed his confidence in Emory Jones despite sophomore QB Anthony Richardson putting on a show under the lights. During Saturday night's 35-14 victory over the Florida Atlantic...
Florida StateMiami Herald

Grading Florida football: QB Emory Jones will lead a strong running attack for Gators

Emory Jones has been used sparingly across his three years at Florida. He has been employed at times in primarily rushing situations, and he has taken over late in games that were already decided. But he has never been the guy for the Gators. Now, the only quarterback signee of Dan Mullen’s first class is finally QB1. Stationed behind Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, Jones has had years to learn Mullen’s system. And he brings something neither quarterback before him did: Jones is an elite runner. The No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 class averages 5.6 yards per carry for his career. Florida’s offense will go as Jones does; his rushing ability and rocket arm will dictate the Gators’ success. Behind Jones is redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson, a Gainesville local. He’s also a dual-threat quarterback who saw extremely limited playing time in his freshman season. A four-star recruit, Richardson should see packages drawn up for him much in the way Jones did for years.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

UF quarterback Emory Jones ready for his close-up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The starting quarterback role at an FBS powerhouse like Florida comes with an elevated level of interest. While every Gator looks forward to running out of the tunnel for Saturday night’s season opener against Florida Atlantic, a lot of eyes will be locked in on Emory Jones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy