Can the Judge Force the Remainderman to sell?
We have a situation with a probate case, there is a Life tenant and the remainderman, the person holding the Life estate WASTED the property by not paying mortgage, maintenance, taxes and insurance for a long time, the property is now in foreclosure. At first the life tenant had a choice "a life tenancy or a 50% ownership," she made the choice with a life tenancy, the Judge even mentioned that she has six months to choose from, and Judge mention that this law is irrevocable by Florida laws, TheRemainderman do not want to sell, but to keep the property.avvo.com
