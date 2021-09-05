CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

Dodgers first. Trea Turner homers to center field. Max Muncy strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts walks. Justin Turner walks. Corey Seager out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Austin Slater. Mookie Betts scores. AJ Pollock doubles to deep center field. Justin Turner scores.

MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former GM has pretty wild take on Cody Bellinger

It’s been a rough last couple seasons for Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger. He had a poor 2020 campaign and largely struggled in the playoffs. In 2021, he’s dealt with tough injuries and has only played in 66 games. The result? A .174 average and .574 OPS. It’s a...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mark Prior, Justin Turner Taking Note Of Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler has taken over as the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff despite the team also employing two future Hall-of-Famers who are still both great in their own right. While the 27-year-old has had success since joining the rotation in 2018, this season Buehler has taken another...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Justin Turner's two-homer game leads Dodgers past Cards

Justin Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Tuesday night. Will Smith went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs for the Dodgers (88-51), who won for the sixth time in their past eight games. Dodgers...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent clip.
MLBWBAL Radio

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rearrange Starting Rotation to Give Julio Urias an Extra Day

With one final game in St. Louis, the Dodgers changed course a bit ahead of this morning’s game against the Cardinals. Yesterday, Dave Roberts announced that Julio Urias would be pushed back a day and that Thursday’s game would essentially become another bullpen game. He added that Tony Gonsolin would get the bulk of the work in his return from the injured list.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Matt Beaty Part Of Dodgers Roster Discussions ‘Every Day’

Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers dealing with a rash of injuries this season, Matt Beaty has been the odd man out more times than not. Such was the case when Mookie Betts returned from the injured list last month and Darien Núñez was recalled. Beaty, along with Gavin Lux, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. “Matt has been very good for us for the last few years,” Roberts said at the time.
MLBFOX Sports

White expected to start for the Dodgers against Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (14-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face...
MLBDaily Breeze

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBperutribune.com

Molina homers, Wainwright wins as Cards beat Dodgers 5-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Wednesday night. Led by Wainwright and Molina once again, St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Urias expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (74-65, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-53, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (16-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 168 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -167, Padres +146; over/under is...
MLBnumberfire.com

Corey Seager batting cleanup for Dodgers on Friday night

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is starting in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Seager will handle the shortstop position after Trea Turner was shifted to second base, Mookie Betts was moved to right field, and Billy McKinney was left out of Friday's lineup. In a lefty versus...

