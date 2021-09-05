CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons 2021 fantasy football preview: TE Kyle Pitts

By Deen Worley
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV9Ip_0bnKy1qz00

The best time to schedule your fantasy football draft is once the preseason has concluded. By doing this, not only do you avoid the risk of drafting a player who gets injured, there’s usually a much clearer picture of each team’s depth chart.

We’ve previously examined the 2021 fantasy projections of Falcons starters Matt Ryan, Mike Davis, Calvin Ridley, and Russell Gage. Now, we break down rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and his fantasy outlook for 2021.

There’s nothing really to go off of over when projecting Pitts’ production other than head coach Arthur Smith’s previous usage of tight ends while in Tennessee. That won’t be expected to change now that he’s in Atlanta but it’s always hard to predict a rookie tight end’s success. Plus, Pitts offers a lot of flexibility for scheming and can fit in different areas that typical tight ends cant.

What can we expect

It’s important to remember that Pitts has yet to play a true down in the NFL, and was on the field for just two snaps in the preseason. He’s projected for 851 receiving yards on 107 targets, with 76 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus pegs Pitts as the fourth-best tight end in fantasy for 2021. His 202.4 projection includes seven touchdowns, the third-highest total in the NFL.

ESPN, on the other hand, values Lions TE T.J. Hockenson slightly more than the Falcons rookie. Pitts earns a more modest 190.5 total points for the season. While ESPN and PFF differ in overall value, they both are in line with season productivity and target share.

Pitts’ most favorable matchups

  • Week 1: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Week 2 / 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Week 5: New York jets
  • Week 12: Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Week 17: Buffalo Bills

Pitts’ least favorable matchups

  • Week 9/18: New Orleans Saints
  • Week 11: New England Patriots
  • Week 15: San Francisco 49ers
  • Week 16: Detroit Lions

Final Verdict

The tight end class is top heavy. Passing on one early could put your team in a tough spot later in the draft. Pitts has seen a consistent run of being selected in the fourth round but could go higher based on where you are selecting in the draft order. Just like with Calvin Ridley, Pitts’ true draft spot is more so determined by the flow of the draft and if tight ends are taken earlier than expected. This would expedite his selection into the second or third round.

While Pitts does have tremendous potential, his usage in fantasy could be hindered by two things. First, the Falcons are likely to spread the ball around on offense. And second, Pitts is splitting time with Hayden Hurst — another former first-round pick — which may cut into his target share. Atlanta may have declined Hurst’s option in the offseason, but the fourth-year TE will still get substantial time in Arthur Smith’s offense.

Overall, the upside is there, but there are plenty of roadblocks that could make it tough for Pitts to be a difference-maker as a rookie.

Gallery

Updated Falcons 53-man roster and practice squad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZvdv_0bnKy1qz00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Espn#Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week#Buffalo Bills#New England Patriots#Gallery Updated Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts flashes impressive catch and run to make Falcons fan salivate

In a nice SEC connection, Feleipe Franks found Kyle Pitts for an impressive catch and run for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. It turned into a 27-yard play as Pitts’ lone catch by late in the second quarter. Franks himself started 4-for-7 passing for 61 yards. He was sacked once.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles vs. Falcons time, odds, prediction: How to watch DeVonta Smith, Kyle Pitts make their NFL debuts

The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are going to be a part of NFL history in Week 1. When Nick Sirianni and Arthur Smith make their NFL head coaching debuts, they experience a first in league history in Week 1, as rookie head coaches will be making their debuts on opposing sides in two separate matchups on kickoff weekend for the first time (Urban Meyer and David Culley are the other matchup).
NFLYardbarker

Falcons LISTEN: How Important Is Kyle Pitts?

A team is often defined by its highest-drafted pick, especially when the team drafts fourth overall. The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era as a franchise in 2021 with tight end Kyle Pitts entering the fold. Pitts became the highest-drafted tight end ever when the Falcons selected him with fourth overall in April.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts is even faster than his 4.44-forty time

Months ago, before the Atlanta Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, Kyle Pitts took the field for the Florida Gators pro-day. Safe to say, he broke the internet. He weighed in at 246 pounds while being six-foot-six, but what really blew everyone away was the fact that he ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing unofficial 4.44 seconds.
NFLnumberfire.com

Falcons utilizing Kyle Pitts to find exploitable matchups

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be used all over the team's offensive formations, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. Pitts has been impressing the team with his play at practice and has been held out of both preseason games to this point. The Falcons, under new head coach Arthur Smith, are reportedly planning to utilize Pitts to find exploitable matchups in opposing defense. Pitts' versatility allows him to line up all over Atlanta's formations and he has "the makeup of being an impact player from Week 1" according to Rothstein. Pitts opens his season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 12th.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Finale: Should Matt Ryan & Kyle Pitts Play?

There is no automatic right answer here - 32 different ways to skin the NFL cat, so to speak, when it comes to how to manage the final preseason game. Use is at a tryout for the deep backups? Use it as a tuneup for the front-line stars?. Play .long-time...
NFLSports Illustrated

Glazer on Falcons: 'Will Kyle Pitts Live Up to Hype?'

Atlanta Falcons Fans haven't gotten a look at Kyle Pitts in action during the preseason yet, but NFL analyst Jay Glazer is confident that Pitts will be a star in the NFL. FOX Sports' Glazer was asked if the rookie Pitts would live up to the lofty expectations placed on him. The Falcons made Pitts the highest-drafted tight end in history, and some analysts said he is the highest rated tight end they had ever scouted.
NFLYardbarker

LISTEN: Can Kyle Pitts Reach 1,000 Yards For Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons' pass catchers have excelled on the field in the last 15 years. In every year since 2006, a pass catcher has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark, but will that streak continue this year?. If the streak continues, there's a chance rookie tight end Kyle Pitts could be...
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Pitts to be featured in Arthur Smith’s offense against porous Eagles defense

Arguably the best player in franchise history was traded this offseason in Julio Jones, leaving a massive void, but Terry Fontenot drafted an equally special prospect fourth overall in Kyle Pitts. The former Florida Gator is one of the highest-profile non-quarterback prospects of the past 20 years because of his freakish size and athleticism, but the results will have to speak for themselves. Remember, Julio Jones averaged more yards per game than any other receiver in history, so Pitts has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the tangible skill is there to be on that level.
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles versus Atlanta: Kyle Pitts plus 10 Falcons to watch

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports) The Philadelphia Eagles’ first test of 2021 comes versus a loaded Falcons team. For two sets of birds, the 2021 NFL regular season features an interesting game at Mercedes Benz Stadium on September 12th that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. These two proud franchises don’t play each other enough to call one another rivals, but when they link up, the games are pretty intense.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Football TE Tiers 2021: Tight end rankings, draft strategy

The tight end position is essentially the polar opposite of wide receiver. This is undoubtedly the most top-heavy position in fantasy football, with a significant gap between the first and second tiers. For example, the No. 3 TE in FantasyPros' 2021 standard average draft position (ADP) is Darren Waller (28.8). The next closest tight end is Kyle Pitts at an ADP of 51.1. That shows why it's important to have more than just a set of rankings or a few names highlighted on your cheat sheet heading into a draft. A sound draft strategy -- with ways to adapt -- can help you maximize value while searching for the best TE option.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

Falcons Daily: Kyle Pitts prepares for first league game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Kyle Pitts was asked about the feelings he has to suit up in his first NFL game with the Falcons, Pitts said he's still "pretty nervous" about the Week 1 game ahead. But just as quickly as the word "nervous" was out of his mouth, Pitts wanted to take it back. He didn't feel as though it was the right word to truly express his feelings.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez praises Kyle Pitts, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz

The tight end position is ready to take off in 2021 and beyond. It's not as though it ever went away — the 2000s and early 2010s were filled with names like Antonio Gates, Jason Witten and Greg Olsen — but there's a certain star power within the position right now that's taking the league by storm. Heck, when there's a "Tight End University" hosted by the aforementioned Olsen alongside Travis Kelce and George Kittle, two of the most charismatic players in the league, you know the position must be thriving.
NFLatlantafalcons.com

How Kyle Pitts became the Unicorn

Almost anyone who has picked up a football has dreamed about being QB1. The signal caller. The center of attention. The man. Kyle Pitts was all those things as a sophomore quarterback at Abington Senior High School in Pennsylvania, yet the role simply did not seem right. "I couldn't even...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy